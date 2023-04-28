Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Detroit Lions had a 2023 NFL Draft that was…interesting. They had two first-round picks but traded back with one of them to accumulate more draft capital and came away with Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

The selection of Gibbs raised some serious eyebrows given the fact that the Lions already have two running backs who should see a lot of playing time. D’Andre Swift has been one of the featured backs for years and the team signed David Montgomery after losing Jamaal Williams in free agency. Gibbs is a very talented player but using their top pick on a position that wasn’t of real need just leaves more questions than answers.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that Swift is still in the team’s plans, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

“Yeah, I mean, D’Andre, he’s still on our roster. He’s still part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, (the Gibbs pick) hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but, you know, it is early,” Holmes said, via The Athletic.

It’s not exactly the biggest endorsement from Holmes, who now gives offensive coordinator Ben Johnson three running backs to work with. Although the strategy is a bit confounding, there is one key explanation as to why the Lions picked Gibbs. Holmes said that he (and Campbell, who was picked 18th overall) was the best player on Detroit’s draft board, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“There was no other whatever you would tab as a premium position. ‘Oh you gotta get a pass-rusher or tackle.’ No. That’s not what the case was. We’ll just take the best player for us,” Holmes said, via The 33rd Team.

That explanation from Holmes makes the selections seem more understandable. Picking the player perceived to be the best available isn’t a bad strategy for a team eager to make the playoffs. Still, the build-up at running back will force Detroit to either move on from one of them or get super creative on offense.

The Lions will hope the rookies can be major additions to their roster in the draft as the NFC North becomes more competitive following the departure of Aaron Rodgers.