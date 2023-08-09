It looks like the Lions surprising running back moves this offseason may just pay off. After selecting Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall and trading away both D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the Lions look they have a standout in Gibbs.

Gibbs has already earned from praise from Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who compared the rookie to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Christian McCaffrey and Hall of Fame back Marshall Faulk. While Gibbs has a lot to prove to live up to those names, his skill as both a versatile rusher and pass-catcher have allowed him to garner such lofty comparisons.

Jahmyr Gibbs drew even more attention for his dual-threat abilities after cooking New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in joint practice Tuesday. After a quick move while facing off versus Okereke, Gibbs' speed stood out as he easily accelerated past the linebacker to catch the pass down the right sideline. He might as well have left Okereke in a cloud of dust when he sped so fast past the Giants linebacker that he was no longer even in the camera frame.

Okereke is no slouch of a player either. The Giants signed Okereke to a 4-year, $40M contract in free-agency.

Safe to say, defensive coordinators will review this play before facing off against Gibbs in the regular season and will not leave a linebacker alone again on Gibbs.

The rookie's incredible play left fans buzzing across NFL Twitter.

Oh boy. The Lions might have something here. Jahmyr Gibbs cooked that dude. pic.twitter.com/wW6o1v0qFx — Adam Rank (@adamrank) August 8, 2023

If you are covering Jahmyr Gibbs, and you stop your feet, you’re toast pic.twitter.com/o1eorHW7Z9 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) August 8, 2023

Madden is gonna need to set Jahmyr Gibbs’ speed to 101

pic.twitter.com/EBgQkrLDvO — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 8, 2023

This play comes after Lions legend and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders complimented Gibbs after visiting practice Tuesday. Sanders said the Lions were surely “geeking” out over Gibbs, and he could not be more right after the highlight catch.