One thing that's a constant in the NFL is teams wanting to have the upper hand against their opponents. And this season, the Detroit Lions have imposed their will against nearly every opponent they've faced, leading them to a 10-1 record through their first 11 games. However, second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke a cardinal sin in the team's facility, leaving Lions head coach Dan Campbell none too pleased.

In Campbell's press conference with the media on Saturday, it was brought to his attention that Gibbs posted a picture on social with an alarming amount of team-specific information in the background. When Campbell learned about the situation, he appeared to hold back his true feelings.

“Oh, I didn't know that,” Campbell mumbled while playing with his jaw. “I did not know that. Okay, yeah. I need to check on that then. Did not know that. Yeah, I'd rather our stuff not be out there.”

Right after Campbell said his piece, he thanked the reporters and immediately left the podium. While his reaction didn't showcase what Campbell might've been truly feeling, it was obvious he didn't love the fact that Gibbs seemingly gave opponents an inside look at some of their lingo regarding pass protection and other team-specific information.

Now, the star running back could be in Campbell's doghouse.

Dan Campbell could send Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs over social media blunder

While this behavior isn't usual from Gibbs, it could earn him a stay in Campbell's doghouse, given the amount of information leaked by the running back.

Any team that faces the Lions moving forward could go back to Gibbs' post and see all sorts of calls they can prepare with. Given how well the Lions have played this season, every team they face prepares a little bit harder so they can be the team that knocks off the big, bad Lions.

What that means for Gibbs' usage moving forward, that's to be determined. Campbell appears to have a good hold over his Lions, so a stern talking-to between him and Gibbs could likely be all that happens.

Given Gibbs' abilities on the field, it's unlikely that his playing time will change drastically in their Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.