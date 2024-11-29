It is not an exaggeration to say that the Detroit Lions are having their best season ever in 2024. Detroit is 11-1 for the first time in franchise history and is in complete control of the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Lions got their first Thanksgiving win since 2016 on Thursday in a 23-20 victory over the Bears.

Lions coach Dan Campbell gave his team an important message in the locker room after the game.

“Look, I told the team, ‘If you're not careful, you start grading your own wins.' And it's good because you have these standards and the way you think you should play by your own standards, by what you have. It has nothing to do with the opponent,” Campbell told reporters during his postgame media availability. “It's just you know yourselves and you know what you're capable of and so, if you're not careful, you start going too far down that thing then you start taking wins for granted and ultimately, that's a good win.”

Campbell picked a good moment to impart this wisdom on his team. One area where the Lions can continue to grow is adjusting to being one of the best teams in the NFL. As Campbell said, it can be easy for a team to get discouraged if they don't win in “the right way.” The NFL does not have style points though, just wins and losses.

The Lions should be proud to have won on Thanksgiving, though they may be less happy with all of the injuries they suffered along the way.

Lions suffer multiple defensive injuries in Thanksgiving win over Bears

Detroit's Thanksgiving win came at a heavy cost. The Lions are already missing multiple starters on defense, headlined by Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Cowboys earlier this season.

Unfortunately, the Lions got even more banged up on Thursday against the Bears.

Detroit suffered multiple injuries on Thanksgiving, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. Those injuries include Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo and Malcolm Rodriguez — all of whom had knee injuries. There was also an ankle injury for Kahlil Dorsey and other mild bumps and bruises for other players who ended up returning to the game.

Detroit will take a long weekend, so Lions fans may have to wait until Monday to learn more about the health status of these players.

However, the Lions do not have a long week to prepare for their next opponent. The Lions take on the Packers on Thursday night, giving both teams the usual seven days between games.