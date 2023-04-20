Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft is just days away, and rumors will continue to swirl up until the end of the seven rounds. The Detroit Lions hold the sixth overall pick and with the uncertainty of the top five this year, who knows which player will fall into their laps. One player that could end up there is Georgia star Jalen Carter, who was the unheralded top guy before some off-the-field issues hurt his stock a bit.

Nonetheless, the Lions didn’t seem too worried about Carter, as general manager Brad Holmes discussed (h/t James Palmer of NFL Network).

‘#Lions GM Brad Holmes didn’t say much about Jalen Carter in his pre draft press conference, but did say he “felt better” about Carter after they had him in for a visit.’

Carter has been the center of attention due to these issues, but the talent he brings to the field is more than obvious. A number of teams, with the Lions being the latest, don’t feel very concerned about Carter’s character, so he should have no problem going in the top 10, at least. The Seattle Seahawks have also done due diligence on Carter, and they have the 5th overall choice.

For the Lions specifically, drafting Carter would form a terrorizing 1-2 defensive line punch with 2022 No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson.

This isn’t the first time a top player has gotten into some issues leading up to the NFL Draft. However, it shouldn’t affect Jalen Carter much on draft night, and there’s a good chance he hears his name called in the first 10 picks next Thursday night in Kansas City.