Jamaal Williams will be starting a new chapter in his football career with the New Orleans Saints after agreeing to a deal with the NFC South franchise. The deal is said to be for three years and worth $12 million — or double the amount of the biggest contract he previously signed. If not for the excellence he showed on the field with the Detroit Lions, Williams probably wouldn’t have gotten such an offer in his year’s NFL free agency, so it’s no surprise that the running back thinks highly of his time in Motor City.

In a Twitter post, Jamaal Williams shared an emotional message for the Lions and the team’s fans shortly after the news of his signing with the Saints.

“I just wanna say thank you to all the Detroit fans and everybody apart of the hidden village of the den 🙏🏾 I’ve grown a lot just from those two years and i appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there.”

Jamaal Williams played with the Lions for two seasons, including the 2022 campaign in which he ripped through defenses for a total of 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns to lead the entire league. Overall, he rushed for 1,667 yards and 20 touchdowns on 415 carries across 30 appearances for the Lions.

In New Orleans, Jamaal Williams joins star running back Alvin Kamara, who should continue to be viewed as the Saints’ chief option on the ground. Nevertheless, the addition of Williams to the team gives the Saints a much more potent rushing attack which finished 12th last season with an average of 116.6 yards per game.