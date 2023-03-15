During the 2022 season, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams looked to be one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL. Now after hitting free agency, Williams is set to join the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jamaal Williams is set to join the Saints on a three-year deal.

On Tuesday night, with the Lions signing of Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, it appeared that Williams time with the team was nearing an end. He now looks to join a Saints offense full of elite talent.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided details on the contract. According to Rapoport, Williams, and the Saints agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million with $8 million fully guaranteed.

This past season, even while sharing a backfield with D’Andre Swift, Williams dominated. Over 17 games and 262 carries, he rushed for 1,066 yards and a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns. His 2022 campaign was the best of his six NFL seasons. Williams now looks to make the same impact in New Orleans.

Jamaal Williams will likely be sharing the Saints backfield with an elite talent in Alvin Kamara. In 2022, while taking the field in 15 games, Kamara struggled to be as effective as he has been in years past. Now following the recent restructuring of his contract, his future with the team appears to be fairly uncertain.

The Saints have been major players in the offseason. With the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, they have found their QB1 of the future. Along with these, they recently restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas contract. With a bounce-back campaign from Thomas and another strong outing from Chris Olave, this offense could be among the best in the NFL. Adding Williams will only help their overall success.