The Detroit Lions jolted the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday by a final score of 20-6, moving to 2-1 on the season and securing a share of first place in the NFC North. Head Coach Dan Campbell's team missed key opportunities on offense but still dominated on defense en route to the key home ‘W.'

The fiery Campbell had a passionate speech to the Lions after Sunday's win that had fans cheering. Campbell also shared an update on CJ Gardner-Johnson prior to the game addressing his injury status for the rest of the season.

On Monday after the game it was revealed that former Alabama wide receiver and top ten overall pick Jameson Williams returned to the Lions' practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan.

Williams has three games left on his six-game suspension but is allowed to spend the next three weeks with the team leading up to his planned October 22 return to the Lions' lineup.

Campbell said he's waiting for clarification on whether Williams is allowed to conduct individual workouts with his teammates.

“That’s about it for now,” Campbell said. “We’ll have him out here training a little bit, but until further notice he can’t practice with us or anything, so we’re kind of in that boat right now.”

According to Campbell, the explosive deep play threat Williams has recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered in a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 16.

“It’s good to have him back,” Campbell said. “He was in the team meeting. It was good to see him and be around the teammates and so we’ll see what we can do.”