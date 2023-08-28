The NFL preseason has officially come to an end, and now roster decisions are being made as each team gets down to that 53-player mark. However, the Detroit Lions have lost quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a torn ACL, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Lions’ QB Nate Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL during the third quarter of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Panthers, per sources.'

With Jared Goff set as the Lions starting QB for the Lions and Teddy Bridgewater as QB2, Sudfeld was essentially battling for the third spot on the roster with rookie Hendon Hooker dealing with injuries of his own.

Sudfeld has bounced around the league quite a bit and was drafted by the Washington Commanders before going to the Philadephia Eagles, where he was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team. He also spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers before going to Detroit.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Sudfeld saw a big chunk of playing time in the second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he went 9-18 for 80 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also went 15-28 for 194 yards with two interceptions in the first preseason game, so he was busy this preseason.

Against the Carolina Panthers in the Lions' final preseason game, Sudfeld was rolling out of the pocket and his knee buckled. But, head coach Dan Campbell is waiting for a second opinion to confirm the severity of Sudfeld's injury.

Nate Sudfeld getting 2nd opinion on knee per Dan Campbell. See slomo video from 3rd preseason game and judge yourself 👇

-Takes awkward hard step on left leg. Knee appears to buckle (similar to pivot shift test) which is concerning for ACL. pic.twitter.com/JOtDMiVRC7 — Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 28, 2023

Either way, with Sudfeld's injury seemingly ending his 2023 season, the Lions might enter the year with two quarterbacks until Hendon Hooker is activated. The other quarterback to get some run against the Panthers was rookie Adrian Martinez, and he went 5-11 for 39 yards.