The latest Hendon Hooker injury update will make Detroit Lions fans happy. The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is coming off an ACL tear he suffered last year at Tennessee. But while the injury may have pushed Hooker down draft boards, it now looks like he may be ready sooner than expected as the Lions start training camp, and head coach Dan Campbell has to love that.

On Thursday — the day after rookies reported to Lions training camp — NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter that “The #Lions placed rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) on the active/NFI list to open camp. He can be activated anytime.”

That’s good news for Hooker and the Lions, as the Active/NFI (non-football injury) list gets the QB back in action quicker than other designations.

If the team put Hooker on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he would have to miss the first six games of the regular season. The Reserve/NFI list means he wouldn’t come back for the entire coming season.

Aside from the requirement of games missed on the PUP list, the other difference between the two is that the NFI lists require a player to suffer his injury away from the NFL football field or facility. This could include getting hurt during an unsanctioned workout, slipping at home, or getting injured in college, like what happened to Hooker.

Hooker looked like a borderline first-round pick during his fifth year in college at Tennessee. Through 11 games, he threw for 3,135 yards with a 69.6% completion rate, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also led the Vols to upsets over Florida and Alabama.

After the latest Hendon Hooker injury update, it sounds like the 25-year-old signal-caller could be back in action soon and may even compete with incumbent QB Jared Goff this season.