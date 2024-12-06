The Detroit Lions came out with a win against their division rival Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. It came down to the final seconds, as the Lions kicked a game-winning field goal and left with a 34-31 victory. It was Jared Goff that showed up big for the team, finishing with 283 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

In the fourth quarter, he went 10-for-1o in passing, which tied his most attempts without an incompletion in any quarter of his career, and it's the first time in a fourth quarter.

Goff has been playing like one of the better quarterbacks in the league this season, and after the game, he talked about his game and the level he's taken it to.

“Working, just trying to get better,” Goff said. “Since I've got here I played some really good ball, and feel like I’m playing the best ball of my life right now, but gotta keep going. Tonight was a big win, and happy we were able to get it.”

Goff has definitely looked like a different quarterback since coming to the Lions, but this year, he's been more efficient and accurate. The Lions are currently 12-1, and one of the biggest reasons is because of what Goff is doing.

Lions will go as far as Jared Goff takes them

The Lions have shown that they have one of the best offenses in the league, and they're doing it on the ground and in the air. With these many options at his disposal, it's up to Jared Goff to be able to bring the best out of those weapons and make the right calls. Goff has shown some consistency this season, and if he can stay that way, there's no doubt that they should be in the Super Bowl at the end of the year.

With the defense having questions since they've dealt with several injuries to the team, the offense will have no choice at times to get them out of situations, and they can do it. The Lions are looking like the best team in the league, and if they can continue this hot streak they have going, then they'll have a first-round bye going into the playoffs. With Goff playing at a high level, the Lions should be confident that they can keep this going and that they'll make another deep playoff run this year and hopefully finish the job.