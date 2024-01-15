Matthew Stafford may play for the Rams, but he is displaying the heart of a lion.

The Los Angeles Rams continue their intense first-round playoff battle against the Detroit Lions. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a bloody laceration early in the game, but now a different injury plagues him. Stafford left the field after a big hit in the passing pocket but remains well.

Matthew Stafford continues to fight through injury during the Rams-Lions game

Stafford took a blow to the ribs from a Lions defender after he threw a pass to one of his receivers in the third quarter, per JPA Football. The Los Angeles QB went to the medical tent to get checked but later returned to the game.

Hopefully, the injury will not nag him too much. Stafford is showing immense resilience during this heated NFC Wild Card matchup. The 35-year-old QB has thrown for 311 yards and two touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter. However, LA still needs to overcome the 23-24 deficit.

The Rams must take a greater stand on defense and further slow Detroit's attack. Los Angeles has three sacks on the Lions, but they have not completely stopped them from driving down the field.

Nevertheless, LA has a multitude of weapons at its disposal to outlast Detroit. Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacau has been a go-to target for Stafford. The 22-year-old totaled 186 yards on just eight receptions by the middle of the fourth. If he stays hot, the Rams can score more late points.

LA's mental fortitude during their tough matchup is admirable, but they need to continue to execute to get the victory. Can Matthew Stafford lead his team to the second round of the playoffs?