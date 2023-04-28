The Detroit Lions won the bragging rights over the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 season.

The Lions picked up a narrow 15-9 home win against the Packers in Week 9, which snapped their five-game losing streak. Detroit then entered its Week 18 road matchup against Green Bay with a grand opportunity to put an end to the Packers’ playoff aspirations. In the end, Jared Goff and the Lions logged a 20-16 win to clinch a season sweep over the Packers for the first time since the 2018 campaign.

The Packers’ Week 18 defeat to the Lions wound up being Aaron Rodgers’ final game in Green Bay, as he was traded to the New York Jets earlier this week.

During the Lions’ draft party on Thursday, Goff was asked just what was his reaction when news first broke that the Jets acquired Rodgers. The veteran quarterback had hoped to see Rodgers stay put in Green Bay for one simple reason.

“I wish him the best in New York, and I’m sure he will do a great job there,” Goff said. “But I kind of wish he was still here, so we could beat him twice a year.”

Goff is now set to square off with the Jordan Love-led Packers twice in the upcoming 2023 season. Overall, Goff boasts a 4-1 career record against the Packers in regular season play.