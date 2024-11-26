The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions bring a nine-game winning streak into their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup. The Lions will face Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving this year and Detroit’s defense will look to get after the rookie quarterback, who’s already been sacked an NFL-leading 44 times on the season.

The Lions will attempt to add to that inauspicious total without the services of James Houston as Detroit released the third-year pass rusher on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X.

“It just never quite worked out. …Wish him the best of luck and sometimes you just need a fresh start,” head coach Dan Campbell said of Houston, according to The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy.

The Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. He put together a solid rookie campaign for the team, racking up eight sacks in just seven games. The young defender hoped to double his sack total in 2023 but he suffered a leg injury early in the season, which limited him to just two games.

Entering 2024, Houston aimed to get back on track for the Lions. However, after eight games, the 26-year-old linebacker has just one sack along with eight total tackles.

Houston’s most notable contribution to the season was the viral poopy pants story that made the rounds after the Lions’ Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans. James Houston appeared to have soiled his pants during the game. But, as it turns out, he just sat in Gatorade… or so he says.

This is not the first time Houston has been cut by the Lions as he was waived shortly after being drafted and then signed to the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster during his rookie season. While the Lions are moving on from Houston, the talented young rusher will almost certainly get another opportunity elsewhere.

The Lions are one of the most complete teams in football. They’ve already reached 10 wins, setting a franchise record with consecutive 10-win seasons. Detroit has been dominant on the road this year. The team’s only defeat occurred at home in Week 2, leading Campbell to refer to the team as road warriors.

The Lions will take on the Bears in the early game on Thanksgiving. Detroit has suited up on the holiday since 1934 and boasts a 37-45-2 overall record. Chicago is in the midst of a five-game losing streak. However, the Bears played well against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, leading head coach Matt Eberflus to praise the team despite suffering yet another defeat.