The Detroit Lions have watched Sam LaPorta blossom into an impact performer. And now a record-breaking one at tight end versus the San Francisco 49ers.

LaPorta grabbed a red zone touchdown with under 10 minutes left in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. But his six-yard touchdown on Monday evening did more than tie the game 21-21. LaPorta now placed the Lions in the record books here, per ESPN Lions reporter Eric Woodyard.

“Sam LaPorta is the fifth Lions player with at least seven touchdowns this season — their most players with 7 TDs in a season in franchise history, per ESPN stats info,” Woodyard posted on X.

LaPorta came to the Lions with significant hype. The 23-year-old became a gift addition to Detroit at No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In such short timing, LaPorta now belongs in elite company at the Motor City.

Who else on Lions joins Sam LaPorta with 7+ touchdowns?

The Lions have created a place where multiple people can get inside the end zone. Regardless of what position they play.

Now that LaPorta has his seventh touchdown, who else has scored that number or higher for Detroit?

The Lions are led by the running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Both backs have crossed the end zone 12 times apiece.

LaPorta isn't the only Detroit weapon scoring on the aerial side. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has torched defenses with 12 receiving touchdowns. He earned his 12th during the third quarter to put the Lions ahead 31-28, which was a four-yard touchdown grab.

That's not all on the WR side. Even Jameson Williams tacked on to his touchdown total in Santa Clara. He blew through the 49ers on a 41-yard touchdown reception — now giving him seven touchdowns for the 2024 season. Williams' TD came before St. Brown's late third quarter touchdown.