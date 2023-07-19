The New York Jets and Denzel Mims have not been on the same page amid efforts to trade the disgruntled wide receiver. It is now being reported that the Jets are waiving Mims and excusing him from reporting to training camp, reports beat reporter Brian Costello.

“The Jets informed Mims he was being waived and excused him from reporting for camp. Teams are interested in claiming Mims so it is possible someone could make a last-minute trade for him to guarantee they get him.”

Denzel Mims was drafted by the Jets in 2020 out of Baylor, but he has never panned out for New York; it is now official that he never will, and Mims will have to try and make something out of his career for a different NFL team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Waiving Mims comes at a time when Jets players, team officials and fans alike have more excitement about a season than they have had in many years. It is mostly thanks to the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who officially reported on Wednesday and was posted in his Jets colors officially for the first time.

Albeit the addition of Rodgers, the Jets are just as excited about the youth movement happening across their roster. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year, and they are just the tip of the iceberg of young talent on the roster.

Led by head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets believe they can be contenders this season. Unfortunately for Denzel Mims, he will not be able to experience any chance of contending with the Jets become a reality.