The NFL Hall of Fame Game stood alone as the only game to take place before Week 1 of preseason action. That means that the Detroit Lions game against the New York Giants will officially kick off the preseason and, in turn, kick off the upcoming football year as a whole.

Fans are chomping at the bit to watch football, especially with the new set of rules, so there will be plenty of eyes on the game, especially for preseason action. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know to watch Lions take on the Giants.

When and where is the Lions vs. Giants game?

The first Week 1 preseason game will be at the Giants' home, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff for the Thursday, Aug. 8 game is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Lions vs. Giants

Unlike the other game on Aug. 8, the Lions vs. Giants matchup won't be nationally broadcast. While the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers game will be on NFL Network, and therefore available for streaming on fuboTV, fans of the Lions and Giants will have to catch the game on a local channel. That channel is Fox5 NY. Local market viewers can also watch on NFL+. Additionally, the game can be streamed on Giants.com or on the Giants mobile app.

Bob Papa will call the game with Phil Simms and Carl Banks providing analysis. The sideline reporter will be Madelyn Burke.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 8 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV channel: Fox5 NY | Live stream: NFL+

Giants storylines

Being that this is the first week of preseason, neither the Giants nor the Lions are expected to play most of their starters. Even so, the intensity is going to be unusually high for an early preseason game. The Giants and Lions have been battling in joint practices leading up to this game, and tensions have already boiled over between the two.

The Giants first round receiver, Malik Nabers, has dominated during training camp, especially in these joint practices. Nabers plays the game of football with passion, and that led to him starting a brawl in one of the practices against Detroit. The fight seemed a little bit unnecessary, but these players are ready to unload on each other. Even Daniel Jones, the team's quarterback, got in on the action.

Unfortunately, Nabers is one of the players who is unlikely to play in the preseason game. The sixth overall pick has sky-high potential, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see it in live action.

Jones is also expected to ride the bench in this game. The team's quarterback has a lot to prove this year after years of mediocre play, but that won't come until later. Jones is signed to a massive deal, but he was only able to throw two touchdowns last year in six games before going down with injury.

With the starters sitting to avoid injury, young players and depth pieces will have a chance to make their case for the 53-man roster. The Giants finished with only six wins last year, so the coaching staff will have a keen eye looking for the hidden gems who can turn them into playoff contenders.

Lions storylines

The Lions are also set to sit their starters, but they are coming off of a very different season than the Giants are. Detroit had arguably their best season in the Super Bowl Era last year, as they made the NFC Championship Game for only the second time during that span.

The team has an explosive offense, as Jared Goff has established himself as a franchise quarterback, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has proven that he is one of the best receivers in the NFL. Their depth could be tested this year, though, so the preseason game against the Giants will be a great time to figure out which players could step up.

The receiver position, in particular, needs someone to step up. Josh Reynolds signed with the Denver Broncos, and Jameson Williams hasn't lived up to the billing of a first-round pick.

Preseason success doesn't necessarily translate to regular/postseason success, but Detroit will want to get their season off on the right foot. Detroit was the bottom dwellers of the NFL for a long time, but they have a talented roster these days. Their team and fanbase alike are hungry for a championship, and an impressive performance in their first preseason game could go a long way in proving that they are ready to take that next step.