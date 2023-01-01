By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Amon-Ra St. Brown has continued to make history in his second season with the Detroit Lions.

St. Brown entered the Lions’ Week 17 home game against the Chicago Bears in need of a mere four receptions to notch the first 100-catch season of his career. He came 10 receptions short of recording 100 catches in his rookie campaign.

It took St. Brown a while, but he managed to reach this feat during the third quarter, when he hauled in a much-needed 11-yard reception to pick up a first down on Detroit’s second drive of the second half.

St. Brown not only reached 100 receptions on the year, but he also broke the record for the youngest player (23 years and 69 days old) to log a 100-catch season in franchise history. He also became the first Lions wide receiver to tally at least 100 catches in a year since Calvin Johnson did so during the 2012 campaign.

With his 4th reception today, @Lions WR @amonra_stbrown has produced his first season with 100 receptions. At 23 years and 69 days old, he is the youngest player in franchise history to produce a 100-catch season.#OnePridepic.twitter.com/gkeKuyHIQ3 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 1, 2023

St. Brown has emerged as quite a valuable contributor in the Lions’ well-rounded offense. He currently leads the team in multiple notable stats, including receiving touchdowns (six).

At the moment, the Lions are on their way to picking up a pivotal win over the Bears to move back to the .500 mark.