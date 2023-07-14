Vanderpump Rules earned two Emmy nominations: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. Now Lisa Vanderpump is reacting to the honor. She said if she were to actually win, she shared where she would put the award, per E! News.

“I think on the bonnet of my car so I can see it all the time,” Lisa Vanderpump said. “Alex Baskin actually said that. I said, ‘Like a silver lady on a Rolls Royce,' and he said, ‘That's what I want.'”

For the Emmy in Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Vanderpump Rules is competing against Indian Matchmaking, Rupaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Welcome to Wrexham. For Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, they're against Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Welcome to Wrexham.

“I actually did get goosebumps and cried,” she said of learning the news of the nominations. “I just thought to actually be at that level, it's so unexpected if you go back 13 years—and I don't take it for granted at all.”

“Listen, it's got my name on it. I created this show with Alex Baskin, cast it, put the people in who I thought would tell a really good story and it's amazing,” she said.

“I've been talking to a lot of people on the Emmy nomination circuit and really acknowledging the crew, everybody, all the components that go into making a great reality show,” Vanderpump continued. “Focusing on telling the true story, which is what we've always been able to do. That's down to people being really honest with their lives, capturing it as it happens. Having a crew that has the empathy to move in between and capture these moments with sometimes can be really, really difficult and challenging emotionally.”