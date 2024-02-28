Onetime PGA Tour phenom Anthony Kim officially announced his stunning return to professional golf — this weekend at LIV Golf Jeddah — after a reclusive 12-year hiatus. Kim will compete as a season-long Wild Card player for the 2024 season.
Kim's partnership with LIV, rumored for months, was reported by Golf Channel last weekend. On Sunday, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman all but confirmed Kim's participation in Jeddah — the third event of the league's third season, which begins this Friday.
“After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf,” said Kim. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season on the LIV Golf League.”
LIV Golf made the news official on Wednesday. Kim posted a corresponding hype video.
Anthony Kim officially announces his return to pro golf. 👀
(📹: @AnthonyKim_Golf) pic.twitter.com/UdzrpKSx3Y
— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 28, 2024
Kim burst onto the scene with style and flair in the late 2000s. He seemed poised to seize the torch from Tiger Woods as golf's next crossover star. He won three PGA Tour events before the age of 25, reached No. 6 in the world, and helped deliver Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup wins for the United States. He set the Augusta National record with 11 birdies in the final round of The Masters in 2010. He secured a lucrative Nike deal.
“LIV Golf was launched to create new opportunities for players and fans that drive this sport forward in exciting ways, and when I think of Anthony Kim, I can’t imagine a more perfect fit for what we’re trying to do. His talent is undeniable, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to professional golf with our league,” said Norman. “It’s clear that he has the fire to win again and show why he was one of the most compelling players in the world, and we will support him on that mission as he works to earn his way back to the top of the game.”
Throwback to one of the most ultimate “in the zone” moments from golf history. After dispatching Sergio in the ‘08 Ryder Cup, Anthony Kim walked straight to the next tee without realising he had closed out the match. That’s focus!
— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) February 24, 2024
Kim ruptured his Achilles in the first round of the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship and never returned to the PGA Tour. He's lived in relative obscurity since, outside of the occasional interview.
In January, Golf Digest revealed that Kim was considering a return to golf but was concerned about voiding a $10 million PGA Tour insurance policy. After talking to both tours, Kim inked a pact with LIV Golf for an undisclosed sum that will surely cover the insurance (the Telegraph is speculating a figure in the $10 million range).
Kim, 38, will solely compete as an individual in LIV. It's unclear if a four-person team will formulate around him at some point.
LIV Golf Jeddah will take place from March 1-3 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.