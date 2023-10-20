It has been four-and-a-half months since a framework outlining a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was agreed upon, but there are still plenty of matters to iron out before such a massive undertaking becomes official. One of those uncertainties is Greg Norman.

The rebel and PGA nemesis sparked a golf revolution when he became the first face of LIV. He drew much of the ire during this ugly clash, as many considered him to be directly responsible for tarnishing the integrity of the game. That sort of vitriol is spewed far less since the two sides committed to joining forces.

Greg Norman versus the PGA Tour

Norman's role as LIV Golf CEO and commissioner has been protested by the PGA, but he feels completely secure in his job status going forward. “There's so much white noise running around out there that I paid zero attention to because I know sitting in this seat today, I know every step I've made has been for the right reasons, right reasons for the game of golf,” he told ESPN.

PGA Tour officials advocated that the two-time major champion be removed from a high position of authority and relegated to an advisory role. Greg Norman remains in power for now and will relentlessly fight if he suspects any potential change. Of course, before that issue can be further argued, the two leagues must finalize their deal.

They are in serious jeopardy of missing the framework agreement's Dec. 31 deadline and will presumably be forced to extend the date. Norman is hopeful that a union with the PGA moves forward as planned, but he probably knows that the conclusion of this historic merger cannot be reached with him being heavily involved. The Shark is just focusing on the growth of LIV.

“All indications are showing that the position of LIV has never been stronger and that the success of our players and our brand has never been in a better place,” Norman said.