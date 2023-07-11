Greg Norman wasn't at Tuesday's Senate subcommittee hearing regarding the impending LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger. The LIV Golf CEO still managed to be featured in arguably the biggest headline from the event in Washington D.C. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. revealed that PGA Tour officials proposed a “side agreement” to the Saudi Public Investment Fund, calling for Greg Norman to be relieved of his duties when the agreement among the golf leagues became official.

The side agreement regarding Norman was never signed, according to a PGA Tour spokesperson, Golf Digest says. That didn't stop plenty of golf fans on Twitter from have fun at Norman's expension.

Norman only learned of the deal involving Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour shortly before the news went public. It's been speculated that Norman might be ousted as the LIV Golf CEO once the merger becomes official.

This side agreement was never signed, but Ron Price says “there would be no need for [Norman’s] position” if the final agreement moves forward. Translation: Norman is out https://t.co/kL3nVbFttz — John Nucci (@JNucci23) July 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

See ya — Daniel Jones (@danboonjones) July 11, 2023

Norman has been viewed as a villain of sorts among a segment of players and fans since taking such a prominent role with LIV Golf. Last year, he said the PGA Tour was “running scared” of the Saudi-backed golf league.

The subcommittee has been hoping to speak with Norman. LIV Golf instead offer COO Gary Davidson to be part of the proceedings. The subcomitte declined the offer.

“We have requested testimony from Greg Norman, and unless there is a reasonable explanation for his absence — which we have not been provided — Greg Norman is who we expect to appear,” a spokesperson for Blumenthal said, via NBC News.