Jon Rahm is reportedly leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, agreeing to an offer estimated to be around $450-$600 million

The PGA Tour lost a superstar to LIV Golf. Jon Rahm is reportedly headed to LIV Golf for around $450-$600 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Other golfers have previously ditched the PGA Tour over the past few years. Rahm's departure is especially notable though, as he is one of the best golfers in the sport right now. Not only is Rahm ranked No. 3 in the world, but he is the reigning Masters champion.

The move isn't completely surprising, as rumors have been swirling about Rahm's possible PGA Tour departure. He is set to join LIV Golf in 2024.

Jon Rahm's massive decision

Rahm previously took issue with the PGA Tour before the US Open in 2023. He expressed concern for the future of the PGA Tour after the potential alignment with LIV Golf.

“There's a lot of unanswered questions,” Rahm said in June. “It's the week before a major. I'm trying not to think about it … It gets to a point where you wanna have faith in management. I wanna have faith that this is the best case for us, but that's clearly not the consensus. … I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.”

His comments led to questions about his golfing future. Some began to believe Rahm would eventually leave for LIV Golf.

Those rumors continued to gain steam in November when Rahm backed out of Tiger Woods' TGL League. Rahm said he could not “offer” the “level of commitment” needed to join the league.

And sure enough, Jon Rahm is indeed joining LIV Golf. It will be intriguing to see when the PGA Tour responds to his massive decision. The golfing world has questions to answer at the moment.