Jon Rahm is probably the second-best golfer in the world. Yet, because he now plays in the LIV Golf League, he'll have to wait until The Masters to compete against the PGA Tour's best. Right now, that means World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose title defense at an electric Players Championship had Rahm lamenting the fractured nature of the sport.
“I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said on a conference call Tuesday. “For everybody who said this would be easy, some things have been, but not being able to defend some titles that mean a lot to me hasn’t.”
Scheffler has seized control as the undisputed class of golf, coming off back-to-back victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players. Scheffler has shot under par in all 27 of his rounds in 2024 and is posting ball-striking numbers not seen since Prime Tiger Woods. Before teeing off at TPC Sawgrass, Scheffler placed the blame squarely on LIV defectors, such as Rahm, for mounting frustration over the splintered sport.
In late 2023, Rahm succumbed to the deep pockets of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), accepting hundreds of millions to join LIV. After four events, Rahm trails Joaquin Niemann for the lead in the individual points race. His Legion XIII team is fourth in the standings.
LIV remains unrecognized by the Official World Golf Rankings and its members are banned from PGA Tour events. On Monday, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan met with PGA Tour leadership — including Tiger Woods — in the Bahamas. Like everybody else, Rahm wants to see a partnership.
“I think there’s a way of coexisting,” Rahm said, “And if there’s some type of union, I don’t know what that looks like, but…I just want to be able to see the best in the world compete against the best in the world, whatever that looks like. I think there’s room for all of us, and there’s room for the game of golf to get to the next level and have more viewership options.”
“I hope I get to tee it up at The Players again,” Rahm added.
The two-time major champion and former World No. 1 is looking forward to defending his green jacket next month.
“I think that’s what’s making this Masters and many other majors going to be so much fun, not only for me and for players but for spectators, is for all of us to be able to play together again and showcase what we’re capable of,” he said.
The Masters begins on April 11.