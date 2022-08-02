Australian pro golfer Travis Smyth has had enough of LIV Golf haters who have been relentlessly targeting him on social media. In a Twitter post Monday night, Smyth goes off on LIV Golf critics with a heated response.

“As much as i’d like to interact with everyone on twitter i’ll be switching off my comments to people i don’t follow. The amount of negative comments from strangers is insane.. FYI to the people who don’t know who i am, i’ll be just fine doing what i love without you knowing me”

Smyth made the comment after finishing just 22nd overall at the 2022 Bedminster tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. He was better in the first two rounds of the tournament, concluding the initial round with a T10 and the second round with a T14, but struggled in the final round no thanks to a pair of bogeys in the fifth and ninth holes.

LIV Golf players, especially those who were formerly affiliated with the PGA TOUR, have been getting incessant criticisms from almost every corner of social media, in large part because LIV Golf is a Saudi-backed organization, with critics pointing to the “blood money” used to fund the league and pay its players.

Smyth, who is part of the Punch GC squad, is currently ranked just 429th in the world and mostly played in the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour circuit before jumping to LIV Golf.