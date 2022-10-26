Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka exchange savage ‘green jacket’ blows at LIV Golf event

A lot has been made of former PGA golfers jumping ship to play for the controversial LIV Golf Tour. Despite banding together and being labeled as outcasts, that does not necessarily mean that the LIV golfers can get along.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf was holding a press conference ahead of its upcoming tournament in Miami, Florida. Both Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka were on the dais, and things got a little spicy between them.

Here is the back and forth between Koepka and Mickelson at the press conference today. “That’s a beautiful green shirt do you have a green jacket?” pic.twitter.com/OshHMfHCaq — LIV Golf Latest (@LIVGolfLatest) October 26, 2022

“If you want to play, we can play… But I don’t know if you know this because you have never been number one in the world, at the end of the year they give you a little trophy. I have two of those. I can bring one and show you if you would like,” Koepka said to Lefty.

That’s a pretty sick burn. But Mickelson had an even better retort.

“That’s a beautiful green shirt, do you have a green jacket? I was just wondering,” Mickelson said as the crowd laughed in unison.

Phil Mickelson is considered one of the greatest golfers of all-time. He has won six major championships, including three Masters titles, two PGA Championships and one Open Championship. Meanwhile, Koepka has won four majors, winning back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 2017 and 2018. He also went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019 winning the PGA Championship.

Mickelson and Koepka have easily been two of the biggest faces of the exodus from the PGA Tour. But they are far from the only elite golfers in the world to make the jump. Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood and Ian Pouler, among many others switched allegiances.