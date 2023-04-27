Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) are currently causing quite the stir around the golf world. For those in LIV Golf, they’ve seen a steady drop-off in their rankings placement, which of course plays a role in qualifying for majors. Phil Mickelson recently performed well at The Masters and believes there should be a more “inclusive” system for LIV golfers, per Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig.

Phil Mickelson wants a solution

“We have to come up with a qualifying mechanism that is inclusive, and if the World Golf Ranking isn’t going to be inclusive, then they have to find another way,” Mickelson said. “Maybe they take the top five or top 10 or winners of LIV, but they’re going to have to find a way to get the best LIV players in their field if they want to have the best field in golf and be really what major championship is about.”

Phil Mickelson also mentioned that he believes major tournaments would prefer to have the best players in the field, rather than attempting to keep LIV Golf members out.

“It’s going to all iron itself out because if you’re one of the majors, if you’re the Masters, you’re not looking at ‘we should keep these guys out.’ You’re saying to yourself, ‘we want to have the best field, we want to have the best players, and these guys added a lot to the tournament this year at the Masters. How do we get them included?'” Mickelson stated.

The prospect of players like Phil Mickelson playing in majors such as The Masters has led to differing opinions around the golf world. There are PGA Tour fans who strictly believe LIV Golfers shouldn’t be allowed to participate. Others have no problem with it though.

Mickelson brings up a good point. The Masters, and all the majors want to have the best possible talent in the field. There were a number of LIV Golfers, such as Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who performed admirably at this year’s Masters. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.