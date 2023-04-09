Shunned by many in the golf world after leaving the PGA for the LIV tour, Phil Mickelson asserted himself in the final round of the Masters. He shot a sizzling 65 in the final round of the tournament.

The spectacular round allowed Mickelson to set a record for the lowest round in Masters history by a player 50 or older. Mickelson finished the 72 holes of the Masters with a score of 8 under par. That left him as the leader in the clubhouse.

Jon Rahm had a 2-stroke lead on the field as he played the back nine, but he had 6 holes remaining. The back 9 on Sunday at the Masters is when the title is almost always decided. Rahm could either lengthen his lead or fall back. If Rahm loses 2 strokes to par over his closing holes, he would be left in a playoff position with Mickelson to decide the title.

Mickelson, 52, made his move with a series of brilliant fairway shots and some spectacular putting. Fellow LIV player Patrick Reed was also mounting a surge on the back 9, reaching 7 under par through 15 holes.

Brooks Koepka, the leader after three rounds, was struggling in the final round. He dropped 4 strokes to par from the start of the round through the first 12 holes. Koepka had a lead of 2 strokes at the start of the final round.

Mickelson appeared to be out of contention after the third round of the tournament. He shot a 3 over par 75 following rounds of 71 and 69 during the first rounds of the tournament.

Phil Mickelson, a 3-time Masters winner, woke up memories of his glory days with his record-setting round at Augusta National.