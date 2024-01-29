Tyrrell Hatton joins a star-studded team amid his new deal with LIV Golf.

The LIV Golf tour is amid highly exciting times since its founding in 2021. In December of 2023, the association signed former PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm. The domino effect continues, as Tyrrell Hatton and LIV agree to a lucrative deal.

LIV Golf nabs another star ahead of its big merger

Tyrrell Hatton is joining LIV on a deal reportedly worth more than $60 million, per Front Office Sports. The England native is set to play on Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team ahead of Friday's season-opening event in Mexico.

Hatton, ranked ranked 16th in the world, joins a star-studded team. His move to LIV comes in the wake of the association's merger talks with the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). The three organizations look to create a new for-profit entity called PGA Tour Enterprises.

Despite the new plans, the deadline for the parties to reach an agreement was pushed back in late December. Nevertheless, PGA Tour policy board player director Tiger Woods believes an agreement will soon be reached.

“I am confident a deal will get done in some way…all sides understand we're working together,” Woods said at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. “Everyone's working right now with no animosity. We're trying to work and get a deal done for the Tour and all parties involved.”

The organizations look to reach an agreement by the 2023 spring Master's tournament in April. Until then, golf fans can get their fix by watching Tyrrell Hatton and John Rahm tear the course up on Legion XIII.