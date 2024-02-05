Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, showered praise on midfielder Jorginho after the Gunners secured a triumphant 3-1 victory over Liverpool

Arsenal‘s manager, Mikel Arteta, showered praise on midfielder Jorginho after the Gunners secured a triumphant 3-1 victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool, reported by GOAL. Arteta revealed that Jorginho, who hadn't started a league game since November, exhibited an outstanding performance while playing through persistent pain.

In a post-match media interaction, Arteta commended the 32-year-old Italian, describing him as “unbelievable” and an exemplary figure for the team. The midfielder, known for his intelligence on the field, played a pivotal role in connecting and elevating the performance of his teammates. Arteta disclosed that Jorginho had been carrying a undisclosed physical issue for months but remained committed to contributing to the team's success.

“He’s been in a lot of pain because he’s had an issue he’s been carrying for months. He didn’t want to stop; he’s been playing with that. He’s been training, always the first one in and the last one out,” shared Arteta.

Arteta emphasized Jorginho's dedication, considering him a role model for aspiring players at the club. Despite winning numerous accolades throughout his career, Jorginho's commitment to playing through adversity stood out for the manager.

Arsenal's convincing victory at Emirates Stadium, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka, narrowed the gap with Premier League leaders Liverpool to just two points. Jorginho's exceptional contribution earned him the title of man of the match, highlighting his significance in Arteta's tactical approach.

What's next for Arsenal and Jorginho?

Looking ahead, Jorginho is expected to play a key role in Arsenal's upcoming fixture against West Ham on Sunday, February 11, as Mikel Arteta continues to rely on the midfielder's intelligence and resilience in shaping the team's success.