Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with a move away to Liverpool this summer. The Portuguese International has been the engine room of the Wolves team in the Premier League.

According to the report from Football Insider, the six-time European champions are looking to beat Barcelona for the signature of Neves this window. His market value is reported to be €40 million.

Liverpool have already confirmed the departures of three midfielders this summer. Jurgen Klopp’s team has wished farewell to James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. As the team is looking for fresh faces in the middle of the park, they believe that Neves can be the ideal solution to their midfield crisis.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 26-year-old is known for his exceptional passing from the deep and can also provide defensive cover when needed. Considering Liverpool have always been the side on the front foot, they would need a midfielder that could break the lines with his passing quality, and Neves fits the bill in this regard.

Although he doesn’t have the best defensive attributes like Rodri or Casemiro, he will add a new dimension to Liverpool’s midfield. On the other hand, Barcelona eye Neves as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who will leave Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in their final Premier League home game last weekend, which is pivotal in their Champions League hopes. They have to win their final home game and hope for a capitulation from either Manchester United or Newcastle United to be in the biggest football competition in the world again. With how things pan out, the Champions League qualification could also prove fundamental in the Neves transfer rumours.