Liverpool and Atletico Madrid went into the Deadline Day as two of the busiest clubs in Europe. The Reds signed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, whereas Atletico Madrid sold Joao Felix to Barcelona. However, there was some stuff going on behind the scenes between these two clubs which wasn't known.

According to the reports from Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool wanted to swap Darwin Nunez with Felix on Deadline Day. However, the Portuguese forward had already made his mind up by then to join Barcelona. The former Benfica man considered joining Barcelona as his “dream move,” and he was prepared to sit out the Atletico Madrid games to seal this move.

Nunez was phenomenal in the cameo against Newcastle United, as 10-men Liverpool edged out a 2-1 win with his brace. Hence, the Reds would hope he can rediscover the form that made him a prolific striker for Uruguay.

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, which proved to be unsuccessful. After returning to Atletico Madrid, manager Diego Simeone didn't deny that the Portuguese forward could be on the move again. Liverpool were reportedly in the mix to sign the talented forward, who has struggled with consistency during his time at the Spanish capital.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is concerned about Mohamed Salah's future at the club. Al Ittihad are trying everything to ensure that they can capture his Egyptian talisman before the end of the Saudi Arabian transfer window. The German has even criticized FIFA and UEFA for giving Saudi Arabia this privilege in the transfer market.