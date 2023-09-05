Liverpool made an ambitious move during the summer transfer window, attempting to swap Darwin Nunez for talented forwards Joao Felix. However, their proposal was swiftly declined, reported by goal.com.

The Reds were actively seeking attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline, having already secured deals for talents like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. With stars like Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota already on their roster, Liverpool was looking to further bolster their attacking options.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool was willing to part ways with Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, just a year after his arrival at Anfield. In exchange, they aimed to secure the services of former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix. However, the Portuguese international had his sights set on a move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Joao Felix's determination paid off, as he eventually secured his dream move to Camp Nou. During the transfer window, his desires superseded other offers, including those from Manchester United and Aston Villa. Previously, he had a brief stint at Chelsea, where he scored four goals in 20 appearances.

Additionally, Felix turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, underlining his strong desire to join Barcelona. The 23-year-old forward is now officially a part of the Catalan club, after an initial loan deal was arranged that will see him through the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

While Liverpool's attempt to secure Joao Felix didn't succeed, the Reds remain committed to strengthening their squad and maintaining their competitive edge in domestic and international competitions. Darwin Nunez seems to be in form so far and ready to score more for the Reds.