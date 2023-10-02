Diogo Jota‘s wife, Rute Cardoso, has lashed out at the officials overseeing Liverpool‘s controversial clash against Tottenham Hotspur, labeling the match as “rigged” due to the decisions made by what she referred to as “clown” officials, reported by GOAL. Liverpool endured a dramatic 2-1 defeat in north London, marked by several contentious incidents.

One of the major talking points was Luis Diaz's disallowed goal for offside, which led to PGMOL issuing an apology for a “significant human error.” Jurgen Klopp's team demanded an investigation into the recurring mistakes made by officials in crucial matches. Additionally, Liverpool witnessed red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, raising further questions about the decisions made by the referees.

Cardoso expressed her frustration on Instagram, posting a screenshot of PGMOL's statement and adding the words “rigged game” with a line crossed through it. She also shared an image of her husband's first booking, featuring a giant clown emoji placed over it, implying her dissatisfaction with the decision.

Liverpool now faces the possibility of a fine from the Football Association due to accumulating more than five yellow cards in a single Premier League fixture. Furthermore, Alexis Mac Allister, another footballer involved in the match, is under scrutiny for his social media comments, suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur had an unfair advantage with “12 players.”

The incident has reignited the debate about the consistency and transparency of officiating in the Premier League, with both fans and players expressing concerns about the integrity of the game in light of these controversial decisions. Liverpool's call for an investigation underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of refereeing standards in the league.