Manchester United have been offered a chance to sign Juventus superstar Federico Chiesa this summer. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford before, but a serious injury stunted his progress. However, the winger is keen on leaving Turin this summer.

According to the reports from TEAMTALK, Manchester United have been linked with the Italy international for a long time. Moreover, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the Juventus man. According to an Italian source Corriere dello Sport, Chiesa has received an offer from ‘abroad’. The Italian winger has considered his future outside Juventus and is waiting for the right offer.

The biggest that could get the attention of Manchester United is Chiesa’s price tag. Manager Erik ten Hag wants reinforcements as his team qualified for the Champions League. Hence, a bid of £30m to get Chiesa is something that he would definitely consider. The biggest problem is his injury concerns. Considering Manchester United have had so many injuries last season, it will be interesting to see if they make the move for Chiesa this summer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the key for him is the midfield revamp. The Reds have already sold three first-team midfielders in this summer window. Hence, it is unlikely that Chiesa will be one of his biggest priorities this summer.

Chiesa has only made 21 appearances in the Serie A this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists. However, he was sidelined for most of the season due to an ACL surgery.