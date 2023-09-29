Liverpool is eyeing Borussia Dortmund‘s Dutch winger Donyell Malen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, reported by GOAL. Jurgen Klopp, impressed by Malen's recent form, has expressed interest in the talented forward, according to sources. Dortmund, aware of Liverpool's interest, might demand a substantial fee, potentially reaching up to €60 million (£52m/$63m), to part ways with Malen.

Dortmund acquired Malen from PSV Eindhoven for €30 million (£26m/$32m) as a successor to Jadon Sancho, who moved to Manchester United in 2021. While Malen's debut season in the Bundesliga was somewhat lackluster, he showcased improvement the following year, scoring nine goals. In the current season, he has already found the net four times, demonstrating his growing potential on the field.

For Liverpool, the prospect of signing Malen hinges significantly on Salah's future with the club. If Salah decides to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2024, the Reds might intensify their pursuit of Malen as his replacement. Mohamed Salah is already gaining remarkable attention from the Saudi Pro League, and with the right amount of money on the line, it seems inevitable that a transfer will happen for the star player.

As both Liverpool and Donyell Malen's performances continue to unfold on the field, football enthusiasts eagerly await developments in this potential transfer saga. Malen will be aiming to bolster his strong start to the season as he faces Hoffenheim, while Liverpool prepares for a crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham this weekend. Fans of both clubs eagerly await the outcome of these matches, anticipating the impact these players might have on their respective teams.