The future of PSG‘s Kylian Mbappe remains uncertain, with ongoing discussions about his contract extension at Parc des Princes and the possibility of a move away in 2024, reported by GOAL. While several clubs, including Liverpool, have been linked with the French superstar, former World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has weighed in on the matter.

Leboeuf, who enjoyed a five-year spell in England with Chelsea during his playing career, believes that Liverpool could be an option for Mbappe but expressed reservations about the player's preferences. He stated, “Manchester City or Bayern Munich could potentially move for Mbappe, but I think those two clubs already have great players. I think Liverpool could be an option, but I'm not sure Mbappe will want to live there! That's all due respect to the Scousers!”

While Liverpool remains a potential destination for Mbappe, Leboeuf ruled out Chelsea as a viable option in the transfer race. He suggested that the club's struggles and their mid-table status would make it difficult to attract top-tier players like Mbappe. Leboeuf further emphasized the importance of playing in the Champions League for elite players, citing past challenges faced by clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Reflecting on Chelsea's situation, Leboeuf expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's recent performance and spending. He commented, “Let's be realistic – Chelsea are a mid-table club. Attracting players will be tough, and players like Mbappe won't want to come. The big players want to play in the Champions League.” Chelsea has faced challenges in recent seasons and missed out on European qualification last year.

As the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga continues, Liverpool remains a potential destination, but it ultimately hinges on the player's personal preferences and the outcome of contract negotiations with PSG. Chelsea, meanwhile, faces significant hurdles in attracting top talents unless they can regain their status as a Champions League contender.