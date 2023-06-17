In this century, nobody has divided opinion among the fans as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Some people rate him for his leadership skills, while others believe he only performs when the team collectively plays well.

It has been 12 years since Henderson joined Liverpool. Although initially struggling to make a name, he has become one of the best captains in recent Premier League history. After all, he has won what even his mentor Steven Gerrard couldn’t.

Last season, the England international’s performance was not up to the standards. He started in a pivot alongside Fabinho, and they were getting carved open repeatedly. The worst thing about it is that these two individuals were the only ones who were always fit.

Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones were in and out of the side due to injuries. Because Henderson had to play most of the games for Liverpool, it only made matters worse for him. His legs are going, and he was not influential with the ball, which he was rated for previously.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the addition of Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool’s midfield revamp is underway. Manager Jurgen Klopp would like the addition of at least one more midfielder. He has already seen the departures of James Milner, Chamberlain, and Keita this summer.

Because Milner has left, does it mean that Henderson will now be playing the role of the veteran? It can be problematic, considering England International is less versatile than Milner. Henderson is most comfortable at the no.8 position, whereas Milner has also played as a right-back and a left-back for Klopp.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Milner started 36 of the 38 Premier League games as the left-back for Liverpool in the 2016/17 season. He has also provided cover for Trent Alexander Arnold in the right-back position.

As Henderson isn’t as versatile, we can only see him play as a backup midfielder to Mac Allister and the other additions Liverpool make this summer. The right-footed midfielder has established a legacy at Liverpool, and he shouldn’t let bad performances tarnish it.