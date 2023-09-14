Jurgen Klopp‘s agent, Marc Kosicke, has officially put an end to speculations regarding Klopp's potential appointment as the head coach of the Germany national football team, reported by GOAL. Despite the vacancy created by the sacking of Hansi Flick, Klopp's agent made it clear that the Liverpool boss has no intentions of taking up the role.

The German Football Federation had reportedly seen Klopp as an ideal candidate to lead the national team, given his illustrious managerial career. However, Kosicke's statement clarifies that Klopp remains committed to his role at Liverpool and will not be available for the vacant Germany head coach position.

Klopp's bond with Liverpool is fortified by his long-term contract, which extends until 2026. With three years remaining on his current deal, Klopp seems dedicated to his ongoing project of squad development and success at Anfield. While the prospect of managing his home country may be enticing in the future, it is evident that Klopp believes this opportunity has come too soon, as he is fully focused on Liverpool's endeavors.

As Klopp continues to guide Liverpool through the rigors of the Premier League and other competitions, the agent's announcement serves as a clear statement of his commitment to the club. Despite the allure of managing the Germany national team, Klopp's dedication to Liverpool remains steadfast.

Germany, led by their director of football, Rudi Voller, will now shift their focus to alternative candidates. One name that has emerged as a potential target is Julian Nagelsmann, who became available after being relieved of his duties as Bayern Munich's manager in March.

Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp's leadership, faces a challenging fixture against Wolves on the horizon, as they aim to continue their pursuit of success in domestic and international competitions. Klopp's unwavering commitment to Liverpool's future aspirations assures fans that he remains dedicated to the club's long-term vision.