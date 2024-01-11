Liverpool's secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory vs Fulham, but manager Jurgen Klopp found himself addressing the struggles of Darwin Nunez

Liverpool‘s recent Carabao Cup clash against Fulham saw the Reds secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory, but manager Jurgen Klopp found himself addressing the goal-scoring struggles of Darwin Nunez, reported by GOAL. Despite contributing two crucial assists during the match, Nunez continued his goal drought, leaving Klopp to describe the Uruguayan striker as “unlucky.”

Nunez entered the game as a substitute in the 56th minute and played a pivotal role in Liverpool's comeback. He provided the assist for Curtis Jones' equalizer and later set up Cody Gapko for the winning goal. However, Nunez couldn't find the back of the net himself, extending his goalless streak.

In post-match comments, Klopp expressed admiration for Nunez's overall performance, praising his contributions beyond goal-scoring. Klopp emphasized that player selection is not solely based on scoring ability but takes into account behavior and effort on the field. Klopp stated, “My belief and trust in them, as long as they behave properly, is endless. They deserve it because of the effort they put in.”

Despite Nunez's lack of goals, Klopp highlighted the striker's positive impact on the game. Klopp acknowledged Nunez's misfortune in front of goal, stating, “He does absolutely everything right, yet [the] ball [is] not in. And then he still sets up the other goal. I think that is really special to do that again.”

Darwin Nunez has faced challenges in scoring recently, with just one goal in the last 16 games. However, Klopp emphasized Nunez's value by pointing out his impressive 10 assists across all competitions, making him Liverpool's leading assist provider this season.

What's next for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Looking ahead, Jurgen Klopp expressed confidence in the squad's depth, even in the absence of key players like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool's next test is an away Premier League clash against Bournemouth, followed by the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham at Craven Cottage on January 24. Klopp remains optimistic about the team's ability to deliver results in the face of challenges.