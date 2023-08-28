Aston Villa‘s triumphant return from their clash against Burnley took an unexpected turn when their team bus became the target of an attack, reported by goal.com. Following their impressive 3-1 victory at Turf Moor, the squad was en route back to the Midlands when the incident occurred. Located near junction 10 of the M65 motorway, just west of Burnley town center, the attack left the team bus with notable damage to its windscreen. A thrown brick struck the bus, causing what has been described as ‘significant damage'.

Lancashire Police's Superintendent Melita Worswick emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn't cause more damage, or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.” The incident transpired amidst a stream of post-match traffic leaving the area after the Burnley versus Aston Villa football match.

Aston Villa was quick to respond, expressing their concern and commitment to supporting the police in their pursuit of those responsible for the attack. Burnley Football Club also issued a statement, denouncing the behavior and expressing relief that no injuries were reported.

The on-pitch success of the team made the incident all the more shocking. With Matty Cash netting two goals in the first half and a decisive 61st-minute strike from Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa secured their second consecutive Premier League victory under Unai Emery's guidance. As the 2023-24 season progresses, the team currently occupies a respectable seventh place in the Premier League standings. This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and security of players, staff, and supporters in the world of football.