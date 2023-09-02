Liverpool has wrapped up its midfield overhaul with the €40 million ($43 million/£34 million) signing of talented midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, reported by goal.com. The Dutch sensation's arrival at Anfield bolsters Liverpool's midfield options and marks the completion of a summer-long recruitment drive.

Gravenberch's transfer to Liverpool has been a long-anticipated move, and he expressed his excitement upon sealing the deal. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he said, “I'm very happy. Very happy that the deal is done, and I'm finally here. If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that's why [it was the right club].”

The talented midfielder, who will wear the No.38 shirt for Liverpool, added, “I'm really looking forward to [being at Anfield] and I can't wait to hear the You'll Never Walk Alone song. Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I'm going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”

Gravenberch, hailed as one of Europe's most promising young talents, joined Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer. However, his development stalled in Germany, and he struggled to secure a regular starting position. With his move to Liverpool, he hopes to reignite his career under the tutelage of manager Jurgen Klopp.

This signing is a pivotal moment for Liverpool, concluding their midfield rebuild following the departure of five senior midfielders. Despite missing out on some top targets, Gravenberch's addition adds depth and dynamism to Liverpool's midfield.

While Ryan Gravenberch won't be registered in time for Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa, fans eagerly await his impact in the heart of their midfield. As Liverpool aims to compete on multiple fronts, Gravenberch's arrival bolsters their squad and strengthens their bid for silverware in the upcoming season.