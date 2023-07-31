The Kylian Mbappe transfer rumors are running wild, with the 2023-24 season in Europe quickly approaching. The latest whispers are that Mbappe to Liverpool is a possibility for the French superstar. However, the Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, not only dispelled those rumors, he laughed at them.

“Mbappé and Liverpool links? We laugh about it! I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all,” Klopp told the media, per football insider Fabrizio Romano. “That would be 1st time in 8 years that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me!”.

Klopp: “Mbappé and Liverpool links? We laugh about it! I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all” 🔴🇫🇷 “That would be 1st time in 8 years that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me!”. pic.twitter.com/t4RkebkucP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

So, it sounds like Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool isn’t going to happen unless the football operations staff is planning a belated birthday (Klopp turned 57 on June 16) surprise for their German headman.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mbappe is on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain after the star forward turned down a contract extension because his current club believes he wants to go to Real Madrid in Spain. The 24-year-old turned down a move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia that could have paid him up to €700 million for one season.

However, Mbappe may still not play for PSG next season. That’s because the Kylian Mbappe transfer rumors are that the Parisian side wants to send him out on a one-year loan to the English Premier League. That’s where Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool came in, but now it looks like Chelsea would be the primary option if this plan comes to fruition.

No matter what the outcome, the Mbappe transfer drama should have a resolution soon. The EPL season kicks off on August 11, and the Ligue 1 campaign gets underway the same day.