In a glimmer of hope amid a distressing situation, Luis Diaz, the talented forward of Liverpool, received promising news about his father's kidnapping, reported by GOAL. Luis Manuel, Diaz's father, who was abducted alongside his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, last Sunday, is set to be freed by his captors. The Colombian government confirmed on Thursday that the group responsible for the kidnapping is the National Liberation Army (ELN), a militant insurgency organization.

This development follows a statement from a representative of the ELN, Juan Carlos Cuellar, who announced in a video message that Luis Manuel's release is imminent. According to Cuellar, Luis Manuel will be released “as soon as possible,” marking a significant breakthrough in the case. The ELN, founded in 1964, is one of Colombia's most powerful insurgent groups. Despite a ceasefire agreement with the Colombian government in August aimed at fostering peace, the group's involvement in the kidnapping prompted strong reactions, including condemnation from Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco.

Luis Diaz, deeply affected by his father's ordeal, had been absent from Liverpool's recent games. However, his teammates honored him during their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last Sunday. The football community, along with Liverpool fans worldwide, anxiously awaits Luis Manuel's safe return, hoping for a swift resolution to this harrowing situation.

As developments unfold, Liverpool supporters unite in their support for Luis Diaz and his family, eagerly anticipating the moment when Luis Manuel will be reunited with his loved ones. Stay tuned for further updates on this heartwrenching yet hopeful story, as the world waits for the triumphant return of Diaz's father.