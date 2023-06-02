Liverpool have been informed of the price of young French midfielder Manu Kone. The Reds are hunting for new faces in the middle of the park this summer and have identified Kone as the right profile.

According to the reports from SPORT BILD, Liverpool contacted Borussia Monchengladbach to discuss the availability of the 22-year-old. Now, it is reported that the Bundesliga club have put the price tag of £35 million to attain the services of their midfielder.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be a busy man in this transfer window. The Reds have said farewell to James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain this summer. The six-time European champions need a midfield revamp, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson as the only high-profile players left. Liverpool are also working to get Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano said, “Gladbach are prepared to let him leave for that fee. [The] Reds are] working on completing [the Alexis] Mac Allister deal, then Kone’s also in the list.” Liverpool announced Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director. With his appointment, we can expect the Liverpool transfer rumours to explode within a few days.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool. The Reds signed Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window to fight for the Champions League spots. However, they finished outside the top 4 spots for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign. However, Klopp has said that Anfield “will be bouncing” on Thursday nights, despite it being a competition he is not in love with.