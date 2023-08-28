Liverpool would only entertain a sale of Mohamed Salah for a staggering amount exceeding £150 million ($189 million), according to former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher. Amid interest from Saudi Arabia, Salah's future has been the subject of transfer rumors as the summer window winds down, reported by goal.com.

Despite whispers of a contract offer from Al-Ittihad that could potentially make Salah one of the highest-paid players in the world, Liverpool has been firm in downplaying any exit talks. Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, asserted that for a deal to even be considered, a bid of monumental proportions would be necessary.

Carragher elaborated on the figure, stating, “I think it’d have to be over £150 million. I’m not saying he’s worth that right now at his age, but I don’t think £100 million; you’re not replacing Mo Salah for £100 million.”

Salah, who remains under contract at Anfield until 2025, has already etched his name into Liverpool's history books. Carragher doesn't anticipate Salah leaving in this transfer window, and further emphasized that Salah's ambitions are likely to keep him at Liverpool, much like Cristiano Ronaldo's late-career journey.

Carragher explained, “Salah will be a little bit like Ronaldo. I can see Mo Salah playing until he’s in his late 30s so I think he might think, ‘I’ve got another three or four years’. Well, he’s got another two years on his contract [at Liverpool].”

Jamie Carragher also noted Liverpool's successful history of leveraging big transfers into enhancing other areas of the squad, referencing the replacements for Philippe Coutinho that led to the club's subsequent triumphs.

Mohamed Salah has proven himself as a prolific goalscorer, amassing 187 goals in just 308 appearances for Liverpool. He has been integral to Liverpool's victories in competitions like the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Community Shield.