Liverpool has reportedly clarified its position regarding the future of star player Mohamed Salah. Sources have indicated that the club is unwavering in its decision not to entertain any offers for Salah from the Saudi Pro League during the January transfer window.

The Reds' owners are expected to firmly state that Salah is “not for sale,” even if Saudi clubs attempt to lure the 31-year-old Egyptian away from Anfield. According to Football Insider, there is substantial interest from Saudi Arabian teams, known for their significant financial backing, as they aim to make Salah a key addition to their squads in 2024.

Notably, the Saudi Pro League has attracted global attention by securing signings like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar in the past. Despite initial speculation that Al-Ittihad might launch a £225 million bid for Salah during Saudi Arabia's summer transfer window, Liverpool held their ground and retained the prolific forward.

Salah, a club legend, remains under contract with Liverpool until June 2025 and is one of the highest-paid players at the club, earning a reported wage of £350,000 per week. His performance in the 2023-24 season has been exceptional, with ten goals and four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

While the Egyptian international will represent his country in the African Cup of Nations, leading to his absence from Liverpool's lineup in the new year, he remains an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's squad. As the Reds sit in fourth place in the Premier League, their steadfast stance on Salah's future sends a resounding message that he remains an indispensable asset.

Liverpool's next challenge is in the League Cup against Bournemouth on November 1st, where they will continue to rely on Salah's prowess and goal-scoring abilities to lead them to success.