Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Roberto Firmino will see his Liverpool tenure come to a close this summer after eight seasons with the club. That being said, there should be no shortage of interest in the Brazilian, but it appears he could be persuaded to take his talents overseas.

As reported by MLS insider Tom Bogerts, St. Louis City SC is among the clubs keen on Firmino, with LAFC also keeping tabs on the situation. Bogerts also notes there is a unique connection between the player and St. Louis. When he was playing at Hoffenheim, Lutz Pfannenstiel was there. He’s now the sporting director for St. Louis.

Firmino isn’t the only big name linked to Major League Soccer in recent months. With Lionel Messi’s future at PSG looking uncertain, David Beckham’s Inter Miami are motivated as ever to make a move for the Argentina international, who has nothing left to prove in Europe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Roberto Firmino would surely be an immediate hit in the US after a very impressive career with Liverpool. The 31-year-old has bagged 108 goals and supplied 79 assists in over 300 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, playing a key part in their 2019 Champions League title and Premier League triumph in 2020.

St. Louis SC is the newest club in the MLS, beginning play in 2023. Signing a player of Firmino’s stature could be huge for them and due to the relationship with Pfannenstiel, it’s very much possible. However, lots of other teams will be trying to lure in Firmino as well.

It will be very interesting to see where he ends up in the coming months.