Another season, another disappointing outcome for PSG in the Champions League. Despite having three of the best players in the world (although Neymar is injured), the French giants bowed out in the Round of 16 on Wednesday against Bayern Munich, losing 3-0 on aggregate. In fact, they’ve exited at this stage of Europe’s most prized competition in five of the last seven years. That quickly fueled the rumors regarding Lionel Messi and his future, with the Argentine yet to sign a new deal with the club.

The reality is Messi came to Paris to win the biggest trophies, yet it hasn’t happened. Could he really make the move to the MLS next season and play for David Beckham’s Inter Miami? Twitter seems to think it’s possible. Just check out some of the reactions after PSG’s brutal defeat.

Messi to MLS next up #👀 https://t.co/1HGMIcbFM1 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 8, 2023

MLS is waiting for Leo Messi. — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) March 8, 2023

This user is spitting straight facts:

Messi and PSG getting eliminated in the round of 16 undoubtedly puts Messi closer to MLS. This PSG team feels relatively far from winning a Champions League and I don't imagine one more season dominating Ligue 1 is a massive appeal. It feels like a wide open door for Miami. — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) March 8, 2023

With PSG suffering another early Champions League exit, the countdown for Lionel Messi to join MLS' Inter Miami has begun. https://t.co/AY7Jfzhg6n — Ben Krimmel (@BenKrimmel) March 8, 2023

Can’t wait to see Messi in the MLS next season 😂 — Aurileus FC ⭐️⭐️ (@AurileusFC) March 8, 2023

In all honesty, it makes absolutely no sense for Messi to stay at PSG any longer. Sure, he’s been a lot better this term and could enjoy winning another Ligue 1 title, but that’s not enough. Champions League titles are the goal. However, this side feels so far away from actually being crowned the kings of Europe, with Messi and Kylian Mbappe failing to produce the goods versus Munich.

Plus, Lionel Messi has nothing left to prove. He’s captured every piece of hardware imaginable after lifting the World Cup in December. A new journey in the MLS would be an absolute cakewalk for him and the forward gets to enjoy living in a beautiful city like Miami where he already has a home.

Will it happen by this summer? It remains to be seen. Perhaps he returns to Barcelona, too. President Joan Laporta recently met with Messi’s father. While seeing him back at Camp Nou would be a thrill for fans in Spain, the thought of the 35-year-old lighting up the MLS and skyrocketing the popularity of the league is very exciting in itself.

An interesting few months lie ahead.