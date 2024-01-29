Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has forcefully quashed rumors linking him with a move to FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou

In the aftermath of Xavi Hernandez's surprising announcement about his departure from FC Barcelona at the conclusion of the current season, Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta has forcefully quashed rumors linking him with a move to the Camp Nou, reported by GOAL. Speculation arose following Barcelona's unsettling 5-3 defeat to Villarreal, prompting discussions about potential successors to the managerial role.

Facing the media ahead of Arsenal's encounter with Nottingham Forest, Arteta vehemently denied the reports, describing them as “totally fake news.” Expressing his dismay and disbelief, the Arsenal boss emphasized the lack of credibility in such rumors and urged caution when discussing personal matters without verifiable sources.

Arteta's swift and categorical denial aims to ensure focus remains undisturbed within the Arsenal camp, allowing the team to concentrate on their ongoing Premier League campaign. Positioned third in the league, Arsenal is keen to bridge the five-point gap with table-toppers Liverpool.

As the Gunners embark on their Champions League journey, having qualified for the knockout stages for the first time since 2017, Arteta's attention remains firmly fixed on guiding his team through the challenges that lie ahead. With Arteta unequivocally distancing himself from any potential move to Barcelona, the Catalan club will shift their focus to alternative candidates for the managerial position.

Names reportedly in consideration by Barcelona include former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, as well as former players Thiago Motta and Rafa Marquez. As the managerial saga unfolds at Barcelona, Mikel Arteta's forthright denial has put an end to the fleeting rumors, allowing both Arsenal and the Spanish club to navigate the upcoming transitions with clarity.l.